Faktoo, Shariati shifted to Jammu jails

Srinagar, Mar 04:
Two prominent prisoners were shifted overnight to Jammu jails from Central Jail Srinagar, taking the number of prisoners shifted outside Valley to 42 after the escape of top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)militant, Naveed Jhatt from police captivity in a Srinagar hospital last month.
Ashiq Hussain Faktoo alias Dr Qasim and Prof Mohammad Shafi Khan alias Dr Shafi Shariati were shifted from Srinagar Central Jail to Jammu on Saturday following orders from state home department.
Faktoo has a doctorate in Islamic Studies from the University of Kashmir and is a founder of politico-religious organisation Muslim Deeni Mahaz.
He is the husband of woman separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, chairwoman of the Dukhtaraan-e-Millat.
In February 1993 while coming from New Delhi, the couple were arrested at Srinagar airport. Faktoo was charged of ordering and executing the killing of Hriday Nath Wanchoo. Wanchoo, then noted human rights activist, was killed by gunmen in 1992.
Faktoo briefly stayed in London after acquittal by Srinagar trail court and subsequent release in 1999. Later, on his return from London, Faktoo was arrested in New Delhi.
Though, Faktoo pleaded his non-involvement in the killing. However, Supreme Court held him guilty for Wanchoo’s murder and awarded him life imprisonment after the then National conference government had challenged his acquittal before the apex court and the state high court.
Faktoo, who has completed 25 years of imprisonment in different jails, was engaged by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to guide the prisoners and under-trials—intending to pursue higher education—in Srinagar Central Jail.
Prof Shafi had gone underground for few years after his name figured among the Jamiatul Mujahideen functionaries.
He was known to be very close to Nasirul Islam, who headed Hizbul Mujahideen and some other militant organisation in early 90’s.
Shafi had remained a faculty in the Department of Persian of the University of Kashmir in 1980s and 1990s.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that Faktoo was lodged in District Jail Udhampur and Shafi in a jail in Hiranagar area of Kathua district.
They said out of an estimated 90 high risk prisoners —half of them foreigners were lodged in Srinagar central jail.
“So far 42 of them have been shifted from Srinagar to outside Kashmir. Among them, four were out of jail on parole but were called back by authorities and shifted to Jammu,” sources said.
The process of shifting prisoners to outside jails started after the dramatic escape of a Pakistani LeT militant, Naveed Jhatt from the police captivity after he and his militant colleague attacked police escort party at SMHS hospital on February 6.
After the incident, the government removed then DGP Prisons SK Mishra and posted him as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation and suspended Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad and removed medical staff from the jail.
The new DGP Prisons, Dilbagh Singh, after taking charge visited jails across the state to review the security and other infrastructure of jails.
The review of jails was conducted following orders from Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which had also asked for shifting of prisoners from central jail.
