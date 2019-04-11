Faktoo files fresh plea in HC, seeks medical facilities

April 11, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In a fresh application of Qasim Faktoo–incarcerated separatist leader and husband of Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader, Asiya Andrabi, the High Court on Wednesday directed State counsel to seek instructions from government whether he is being provided all the required medical facilities or not.

The direction came after the petitioner counsel, Mian Qayoom, submitted that the medical facilities given to the appellant are not to the par and the appellant is suffering from several ailments.

He submitted that the medical facility should be given to him through Government Medical College Jammu and a team of senior doctors should visit to examine the appellant in the Jail

After hearing the, petitioner counsel, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan observed that all medical facilities should be availed to all the jail inmates and directed State Counsel to seek instruction in this regard.

The Court also issued notice to State government through Principal Secretary Home department, Director General of Police Prisons, J&K, Superintendent, District Jail Udhampur and Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar and directed them to file their reply.

The application filed by Qasim Faktoo through senior counsel M A Qayoom, seeking that the respondents be directed that the appellant be given all the medical facilities or a team of doctors be constituted, who can examine appellant in District jail Udhampur.

It says that the appellant, who was shifted from Central Jail, Srinagar, to District Jail Udhampur, was under treatment of the doctors of SKIMS Soura, SMHS Hospital, and B&J Hospital, Srinagar when he was in Central Jail. “But as on today, he has not been treated by the respondents from any doctor of any hospital for his multiple ailments in District Jail, Udhampur,” it states.

It states that a convict while in jail does not lose any of the rights guaranteed by Part-lll of the Constitution of India.

“He is not also deprived of the rights which are otherwise available to him under the J&K Prisoners Act, J&K Prisons Act and the Jail Manual. It is therefore, the bounded duty of the respondents to get the appellant treated from the hospitals.”

The petitioner counsel, MA Qayoom submitted that despite Court directions, the respondents are not taking the appellant to the said hospitals for treatment.

Earlier, the appellant was arrested in 1993 for his alleged involvement in the murder of human rights activist, HN Wanchoo, and was booked in FIR No. RC.9(S) CBI/92, under Section 302 RPC read with Section 120-B RPC and 3-TADA (P), Act and the challan of the case was filed on 24 May 1994 in the designated Court under TADA (P) Act at Jammu.

However, after a prolonged trial, the appellant along with two other accused persons, were acquitted of the charges framed against them.

But, later, in terms of order dated 30 January 2003, Supreme Court of India sentenced the appellant and two other accused persons to life imprisonment after CBI filed an appeal before apex Court. The appellant under orders of the court was lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

As per the petition, in terms of explanation appended to Section 3 of the Prisoners Act, for the purposes of execution, a sentence of imprisonment for life means a sentence of imprisonment for 20 years and “the appellant has by now completed 28 years of sentence, which can be seen from a nominal roll of the appellant issued by Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar.”

Despite completing the period of 20 years in Jail long time back, the respondents did not however release the appellant from jail, which constrained the appellant to file OWP No. 806/2012 before the Court which was later dismissed by Court, petition states.

Aggrieved of the judgment, the appellant, who is suffering from various ailments, filed another appeal and application before the Court stating that the respondents be directed to get the appellant treated from SKIMS, Srinagar and Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar, where he had been shifted earlier for the said treatment.

On 26 December 2012, Court directed the respondents that the appellant be examined by Board of Doctors of Orthopaedic Department of B&J Srinagar in the Central Jail itself and Medical Superintendent of the hospital was directed to constitute a team of a board of Doctors.

Despite repeated directions from the Court, the appellant was not given the treatment as directed by Court from time to time but in blatant violation of Court orders passed, the appellant was shifted from Central Jail, Srinagar to District Jail, Udhampur, by the respondents.

Aggrieved of the callous approach adopted by respondents, the appellant through his counsel filed Contempt Petition on 16 July 2018.

But since that time both the contempt petition 13/2018 and the application LPA No. 230/2012 for treatment, are pending consideration before the Court.

“The condition of the appellant has further deteriorated in District Jail, Udhampur because he has not been provided any medical treatment in the said jail,” reads the petition.

