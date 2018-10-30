About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fake social media platforms using RK’s identity

Published at October 30, 2018 05:45 PM 0Comment(s)792views


RK

Srinagar

This is to inform all readers who read Rising Kashmir’s print or online editions. Rising Kashmir does not have or operate an official WhatsApp group for public for the distribution of news or any other content. It has come to the notice of this organization that some fake social media platforms claim to be officially representing RK.

RK’s official social media platforms are:

Facebook Page – facebook.com/therisingkashmir

Twitter – twitter.com/risingkashmir

Youtube – youtube.com/c/risingkashmirvideos

Instagram – instragram.com/rising_kashmir

A complaint against the fake media platforms that have been misusing RK’s identity and misleading people has been lodged.

We request the readers to follow and subscribe to only our official platforms mentioned above.

         

