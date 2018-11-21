Fake panchayat polls followed fake municipal polls: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
Former union minister SaifuddinSoz Wednesday said it was tragic that fake municipal polls were followed by fake Panchayatpolls in Kashmir.
“What the Kashmiris know is different from what the Government of India wants us to believe,” he said in a statement issued here. “Kashmir has virtually rejected the electoral process as for as municipal polls and panchayatpolls were concerned. I share my personal experience of the recent panchayatpolls.”
Soz said he had travelled to Humhama, Sheikhpora, Ompora and other villages in Budgam in his neighbourhood and the election process was nowhere visible.
“Now, the Sarkar will put up Sarpanchs and Panchs to operate in the system,” he said. “Some people may declare themselves to be Sarpanchs and Panchs. It may serve some purpose for Governor’s administration, but no fake system can gain legitimacy to operate purposefully. That is what the reality is.”
“Unfortunately, Government of India needs to understand that the stage-managed ‘short-cuts’ will never yield stability in the system,” Soz said. “The easy and workable proposition is to open an unconditional dialogue with the people of Kashmir.”
He said it would also be a workable proposition for the Government of India to open the dialogue initially with the Hurriyat Conference, particularly with its front organization – the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.
“Many a knowledgeable members of India’s civil society are aghast as to why Government of India is not doing in Kashmir what is workable and purposeful for it,” Soz said.