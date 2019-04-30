‘Fake News Detection’ workshop held at MERC, KU

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Media Education Research Centre (MERC) of the University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with the Google News Initiative (GNI) Monday organized a one-day workshop on ‘Social Media Verification’ and ‘Fake News Detection’.

Conducted by the Google-certified Trainer, Faisul Yaseen, the workshop was held as part of the MERC’s interface with the industry.

“The originators of the fake news don’t bother about the authenticity and credibility but journalists have to stand guard to professional ethics,” said Faisul Yaseen. While stressing upon the praticising journalists to make use of the readily available tools to detect fake news, he appreciated the efforts of MERC for providing opportunities to budding journalists to equip themselves appropriately.

Speaking on the occasion, senior faculty member, Nasir Mirza shared his views on the subject.“The role played by responsible media persons assumes more significance today because only trained professionals using the available tools can differentiate between the real and fake news, and disseminate factual and credible information to the masses,” he said.

A practical session was held in the computer lab of the department and the students got a chance to practise techniques to detect fake photos and videos.

Dr. Aaliya Ahmad, HoD, said, “The workshop was organized to sensitize the journalism students about the tools available to detect fake news.”

Yaseen also briefed the students about the digital safety and data hygiene following which an engaging question-answer session was held.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included faculty MERC Dr. Sabeha Mufti, Dr. Malik Zahra, Dr. Syeda Afshana, Dr. Muslim Jan and Dr. Afsana Rashid.