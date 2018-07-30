Although the line between rumour and fake news has been blurred by modern media, particularly social media, the latter poses greater danger and has become a serious challenge to authorities that regulate the information flow. With unverified and potentially harmful information spread over different social media, the regulation of content has been raised as an issue by concerned people traditional media outlets and by government bodies. The perils associated with rumour could clearly be discerned when vaccines administered in Kashmir were said to have caused health issues in babies and kids. By the time the police and the government declared the rumour as baseless and started manhunt for the miscreants the damage had been done – thousands of parents in panic rushed their children to nearest hospitals. Fake news are more dangerous than rumours as people tend to believe the content easily which is circulated over social media and at times even taken up and carried by agencies that are in a hurry to break the news than wait and confirm the details. Sense of competition among different media outlets has aggravated the situation. Although most of the traditional news organizations refrain from reporting or circulating unverified content, there is still percentage of outlets or ventures that in order to advance their own interests try to be the first ones to report or distribute content. Apart from public inconvenience, the content can cause sudden disruption in the law and order situation. The apprehensions over the circulation of harmful content or dissemination of information that is misleading have also got magnified in the backdrop of violent communal incidents – mob violence and lynching on mere suspicion of sacrilege to be precise. While the architects of modern mass media have been apprised of the dangers, regulation of fake news also needs to be tackled at local and personal level. People as responsible citizens must verify the content before distributing or passing it on. The government must create a centre or resource to which people can refer to in times when the doubt the credibility of potentially harmful content. A website or portal operated by the information department must answer the queries of the people whenever they are received. This would prevent incidents like the vaccine rumour as people can verify the content on the site. Fake news has to be dealt with at all levels.