Fake JK Bank website creates scare among aspirants

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
A fake website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank announcing list of qualified Relation Executive (RE) and Banking Associates (BA) has created panic among the recently recruited candidates with the bank.
The website link went viral on social networking sites on 8th of March.
A group of aspirants told Rising Kashmir that some fraudster had developed fake website and listed RE and BA candidates creating panic among them.
“The man suspected to be from Anantnag has grabbed money from people on pretext of providing jobs at JK Bank. The fraudster came up with a fake JK Bank website JKBanks.com and published fake JK Bank RE and BA list,” a group of aspirants said.
3000 aspirants qualified the written exams for RE and BA posts conducted in 2015. 1200 out of 3000 aspirants were placed under the first list that was carried out in March 2017. In the second list some 300 aspirants found their name leaving behind another 300 aspirants.
Remaining aspirants have been waiting since then for their placement and the fake list raised their apprehensions.
“We received some inputs from the past few days that some backdoor entries have found their place in JK Bank and on 8th march the list went viral through a fake website that really scared us,” aspirants said.
The aspirants are complaining over the act and were shocked to witness the replica of original JK Bank website.
The website was however brought down overnight after it went viral.
The aspirants now seek justice and demand serious investigation from JK Bank as the aspirants all across state are at stake.
“We have pleaded to the Chief Minister to make justice for the remaining 300 aspirants and she assured us but there has been no response from their side,” Waseem said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com
