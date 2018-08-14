Fake female doctor faces action after prescribing steroids to patients in Pattan

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 13:
A clinic of a female fake doctor from Jammu, who was running the facility and prescribing steroids to young girls in north Kashmir’s Pattan Township has been sealed, officials said on Monday.
Health officials in Pattan told Rising Kashmir the quack, pretending as Dr Ahana was running the illegal clinic—Dr Ahana Health Care Clinic—from the past seven months.
Earlier, her clinic according to sources was inaugurated by a senior police official and she was prescribing illegal medicines to young girls.
BMO Pattan, Dr Masrat Iqbal Malik, said that they raided the clinic of the 23-year-old fake doctor on Sunday and they came to know she had no registration.
“We found that she was prescribing steroids, which help in organ and breast growth but is very harmful to health especially to kidney. She used to prescribe hormonal drugs to the young girls which was shocking,” he said.
"Ahana has not passed 10th class and has been prescribing steroids, and other dangerous medicines to boys and girls. She was famous among young girls."
Dr Malik also said that they have been continuing the drives against the quacks in the town and in the ongoing drive 30 clinics and 23 drug stores have been sealed till date.
“Two days ago we sealed another famous clinic Max Health Care Clinic for operating without licenses,” he said.
The mushroom growth of quacks has evoked widespread resentment among people with health officials saying most of the clinics were like drug stores but they are keeping fake doctors inside to treat the patients.
The ongoing crackdown against fake doctors, medical practitioners has forced many of them to shut their pharmacist shops, clinics and have gone in hiding.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com