May 02, 2019 |

Fake documents, jobs

In the last few months the anti corruption bureau and the state place have cracked whip on consultancies who have duped job seekers by promising visa and jobs abroad for hefty amounts. Fake certificates and documents produced by fraudulent means is a chronic problem in the state. It has hit the state on many fronts – quacks with no qualification or expertise have been running clinics, admissions to different academic institutions by producing fake certificates has been reported, fake birth certificates from municipal authorities for benefits including service extensions have come to the light, and much more. Unfortunately, the scrutiny or verification of documents is not a foolproof mechanism in almost all cases. With the mushrooming of colleges and universities based outside the state who were offering programs to students, some of which didn’t have proper credentials, a court judgment came to the rescue few years ago when it rendered the youth with higher education degrees through distance mode from many Universities in other states almost illiterate. These hapless people had knowingly or unknowingly deposited lakhs of rupees, their time and their careers in the hands of what they saw as colleges and universities but what turned out to be thugs and thieves. It is shocking that in spite of a widespread ill-feeling about the authenticity of colleges and institutes prevalent in our society, parents still get tempted to take the wrong path. It is disturbing to even think of how many employees have been propped in by the fake degrees into teaching, coaching for sports or working in prestigious and not so prestigious institutes. A census of some sort would only reveal. The case of fake degrees has been aptly complemented by the emerging trend of fake jobs. People with genuine and fake qualifications are equally fleeced of their money and hopes in return of hollow promises and over-nightly vacated offices of ‘career consultants’. What is a matter of worry is the apparent lack of concern or lack of apparent concern on part of the people and the authorities alike. While the UGC and AICTE have come up with notices warning the explorers of colleges to stay off from satellite campuses and franchises of universities unless categorically approved, the lure of a laptop and a foreign tour seems difficult to avoid. And as the news of a fake job racket duping people of their money has become norm of the day, more and more people are testifying to repose their trust in them. The government on its part plays the role of a spectator.

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena's call to ban burqa
May 01 | Agencies

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...
May 01 | Press Trust of India

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar
May 01 | Agencies

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits
May 01 | Riyaz Bhat

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra
May 01 | Press Trust of India

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study
May 01 | Press Trust of India

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli
May 01 | Agencies

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway
May 01 | RK Online Desk

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village
May 01 | Agencies

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages
May 01 | Javid Sofi

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar
May 01 | RK Online Desk

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
In the last few months the anti corruption bureau and the state place have cracked whip on consultancies who have duped job seekers by promising visa and jobs abroad for hefty amounts. Fake certificates and documents produced by fraudulent means is a chronic problem in the state. It has hit the state on many fronts – quacks with no qualification or expertise have been running clinics, admissions to different academic institutions by producing fake certificates has been reported, fake birth certificates from municipal authorities for benefits including service extensions have come to the light, and much more. Unfortunately, the scrutiny or verification of documents is not a foolproof mechanism in almost all cases. With the mushrooming of colleges and universities based outside the state who were offering programs to students, some of which didn’t have proper credentials, a court judgment came to the rescue few years ago when it rendered the youth with higher education degrees through distance mode from many Universities in other states almost illiterate. These hapless people had knowingly or unknowingly deposited lakhs of rupees, their time and their careers in the hands of what they saw as colleges and universities but what turned out to be thugs and thieves. It is shocking that in spite of a widespread ill-feeling about the authenticity of colleges and institutes prevalent in our society, parents still get tempted to take the wrong path. It is disturbing to even think of how many employees have been propped in by the fake degrees into teaching, coaching for sports or working in prestigious and not so prestigious institutes. A census of some sort would only reveal. The case of fake degrees has been aptly complemented by the emerging trend of fake jobs. People with genuine and fake qualifications are equally fleeced of their money and hopes in return of hollow promises and over-nightly vacated offices of ‘career consultants’. What is a matter of worry is the apparent lack of concern or lack of apparent concern on part of the people and the authorities alike. While the UGC and AICTE have come up with notices warning the explorers of colleges to stay off from satellite campuses and franchises of universities unless categorically approved, the lure of a laptop and a foreign tour seems difficult to avoid. And as the news of a fake job racket duping people of their money has become norm of the day, more and more people are testifying to repose their trust in them. The government on its part plays the role of a spectator.

