Fake documents, jobs

May 02, 2019 |

In the last few months the anti corruption bureau and the state place have cracked whip on consultancies who have duped job seekers by promising visa and jobs abroad for hefty amounts. Fake certificates and documents produced by fraudulent means is a chronic problem in the state. It has hit the state on many fronts – quacks with no qualification or expertise have been running clinics, admissions to different academic institutions by producing fake certificates has been reported, fake birth certificates from municipal authorities for benefits including service extensions have come to the light, and much more. Unfortunately, the scrutiny or verification of documents is not a foolproof mechanism in almost all cases. With the mushrooming of colleges and universities based outside the state who were offering programs to students, some of which didn’t have proper credentials, a court judgment came to the rescue few years ago when it rendered the youth with higher education degrees through distance mode from many Universities in other states almost illiterate. These hapless people had knowingly or unknowingly deposited lakhs of rupees, their time and their careers in the hands of what they saw as colleges and universities but what turned out to be thugs and thieves. It is shocking that in spite of a widespread ill-feeling about the authenticity of colleges and institutes prevalent in our society, parents still get tempted to take the wrong path. It is disturbing to even think of how many employees have been propped in by the fake degrees into teaching, coaching for sports or working in prestigious and not so prestigious institutes. A census of some sort would only reveal. The case of fake degrees has been aptly complemented by the emerging trend of fake jobs. People with genuine and fake qualifications are equally fleeced of their money and hopes in return of hollow promises and over-nightly vacated offices of ‘career consultants’. What is a matter of worry is the apparent lack of concern or lack of apparent concern on part of the people and the authorities alike. While the UGC and AICTE have come up with notices warning the explorers of colleges to stay off from satellite campuses and franchises of universities unless categorically approved, the lure of a laptop and a foreign tour seems difficult to avoid. And as the news of a fake job racket duping people of their money has become norm of the day, more and more people are testifying to repose their trust in them. The government on its part plays the role of a spectator.