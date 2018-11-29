Fake certificate case: ACB produces challan against accused

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu on Wednesday produced challan against accused persons in fake academic certificate case.
According to an official, the Challan was produced against Majid Aftab Lone son of Aftab Ahmed Lone of Padyarna Bhagna Tehsil and District Kishtwar in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kishtwar.
“Brief facts of the case are that a case under FIR Number 06 of 2016 was registered Under Section 5 (1) (d) read with 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC against Ajeet Kumar the then Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar and others on the basis of a verification conducted into the allegations of illegal appointment of Majid Aftab Lone son of Aftab Ahmed Lone as ReT teacher under SSA Scheme in Education Department for which he was not eligible as he was possessing two marks sheets of 12th class of same session in two different streams and from two different institutions etc,” the official added.
During the investigation, the official added, “on the strength of evidence oral and documentary which includes scrutiny of official records of the concerned office, the offences under prevention of Corruption Act were not established against the alleged accused public servants”.
Consequently, the criminal proceedings have been dropped against them. However, offences under section 420 and 471 of RPC were established against accused beneficiary Majid Aftab Lone son of Aftab Ahmed Lone of Padyarna Bhagna Tehsil and District Kishtwar who has deceived the officers/officials of Education Department in getting a job of R-E-T teacher in the Education Department under SSA Scheme after managing a fake 12th class marks sheet from MP State Open School Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in Science subject, added the offiial.
“After completion of the investigation the challan of the case has been produced before the competent court against the accused Majid Aftab Lone for legal determination under the panel offences of 420/471 RPC. Next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for January 28, 2019.”