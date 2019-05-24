Faith reposed by people in NDA is humbling: Modi

May 24, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Removes 'chowkidar' prefix; says time to take the spirit to next level

With the BJP headed for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has won again and together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"With all development for all everybody's confidence = victorious India," Modi tweeted.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again," he said.

In more tweets, he thanked the people for reposing faith in the National Democratic Alliance.

"Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations," he tweeted.

Modi also thanked BJP workers for their hard work and campaigning at the grass-roots level.

"I salute every BJP karyakarta (worker) for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda."

Meanwhile, Modi today removed the 'chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle but said the word remains an integral part of him.

Modi had added chowkidar in his Twitter handle on March 17, a day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media.

"Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress," he tweeted.

Several BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley also followed suit and dropped the prefix from their profiles.

Modi said the word 'Chowkidar' goes from his Twitter name, "but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"

The campaign was launched days after the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's repeated "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is a thief) jibes on Modi over alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal.

Gandhi had latched on to the jibe in most of his election rallies.

During the 2014 election campaign Modi had said that he would work like a chowkidar to protect people's money and interests once elected.