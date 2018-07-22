Faisal Butt appointed to WHPF Board of Los Angeles Police Dept

First Kashmiri to be appointed to office
Srinagar:
A Kashmiri-American, Faisal Butt, who presently resides in Los Angeles, California was elected as Member Board of Directors of William H Parker Foundation of Los Angeles Police Department. He is the first Kashmiri American to be elected to this office.
Parker Foundation is a US based non- profit organization with 501(c) (3) tax- exempt status. The foundation’s mission is to provide financial support to the dedicated men and women of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) through training grants for specialized police courses and equipment. As a result, they are better able to protect and serve the community.
The foundation offers invaluable training and supplies to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and also assists officers in being the best that law enforcement has to offer. The Parker Foundation was established in 1966 as a memorial to the late Chief William H. Parker. Chief Parker professionalized the LAPD and provided leadership as Chief of Police for 14 years. He was a proponent of professional policing and community involvement and was the longest reigning Chief of Police in the history of Los Angeles Police Department.
As a member, Faisal Butt will be working closely with other members of the organization and for advancement of the foundation and LAPD.
Faisal has been in healthcare management for over 10 years and currently works as Facility Administrator with DaVita Kidney Care, a fortune 500 company which is a leading provider of Kidney care in United States and 11 different countries, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end- stage renal disease.