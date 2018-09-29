Fairdeal Motors launches Nexon Kraz

Rising Kashmir News
Fairdeal Motors Friday launched limited edition Nexon KRAZ at Srinagar.
CEO Amjad Khan unveiled the vehicle in presence of Anil Singh Jasrotia from Tata Motors GM Ayaz Buch staff and customers.
This neo-styling design treatment is inspired from the active world of sports and combined with the athletic performance of Nexon to attract the enthusiastic, active and sporty youth of today.
The Nexon KRAZ will be available in two variants KRAZ and Kraz at a starting Ex-showroom price (Srinagar) of Rs 7.28 lakhs for the petrol version and Rs 8.27 lakhs for diesel version.
With sporty exteriors and spunky interior, the Nexon Kraz comes with ten styling highlights.