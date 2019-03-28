Faesal’s JKPM to contest LA polls

March 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Ex-PDP minister joins party; many politicians, bureaucrats likely to join party in coming days

Former IAS officer-turned politician Shah Faesal Wednesday said his party, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) would contest the upcoming State Assembly elections.

“JKPM is ready to contest the upcoming State assembly polls,” Faesal said while addressing a press conference at party headquarters while welcoming former PDPleader, Javaid Mustafa Mir into the party.

Mir, who had resigned from PDP last year, represented Chadoora assembly constituency in central Kashmir's Budgam district for three successive terms from 2002. He had been a cabinet minister in the previous PDP- BJP government.

“We are ready for Assembly polls even if the dates are announced tomorrow,” Faesal said.

He said it was upto the Election of Commission of India (ECI) to announce the dates. “We believe that ECI is an autonomous body and I can’t influence their decision”.

The JKPM is not contesting the parliamentary polls.

Faesal, 2010 batch UPSC topper, said the party would have also contested the parliamentary polls, if there would have been sufficient time for its preparations.

“The idea of not contesting parliamentary polls was not to buy more time. We would have gone for parliamentary polls if there would have been enough time. The issue was that we had just announced the party,” he said.

Faesal, who had resigned from civil service job in January this year to protest unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims, launched JKPM earlier this month.

Sources said JKPM has already started preparation for the assembly polls.

“Faesalwill be contesting from Lolab constituency. Shehla Rashid Shora, a researcher in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), will try her luck from HabbaKadal constituency. Advocate UzairRongawill fight from Eidgah constituencywhile Mir will fight from his own turf Chadoora constituency,” they said.

Sources said many leaders belonging to different political parties and serving bureaucrats may join the party in coming days.

“The politicians with no criminal and corrupt background will be allowed to join the party. We have also made it compulsory for new entrants to sign a declaration form before being welcomed into the party,” they said.

