Faesal tours flash-flood hit areas of Lolab, demands relief to affected families

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Shah Faesal on Friday visited Khodi Gagal to condole death of Shafiqa Bano (35) in yesterday’s flash-floods in Lolab.

Faesal expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and called upon DC Kupwara to immediately disburse the ex-gratia relief under SDRF. At Khodi Gagal residents informed Faesal that the village had always been ignored and non-availability of road-link between Khodi-Gagal and Surigam has made the life of the people very difficult. He also took stock of damages caused to crops, private and public property in Surigam and Potushai.

At Potushai, Shah Faesal visited houses damaged due to storm water and assured that immediate assessment will be done.

People of Surigam demanded immediate construction of drain abandoned by the contractor and Shah Faesal assured them that the matter will be taken up with DC Kupwara.

JKPM Chief was accompanied by Feroz Wani, Provincial President, Sheikh Tauseef youth leader, Raneez Khan, Abdul Khalid Kumar and other Block and District level leaders of the party.