April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Faesal seeks adequate NEET centres in Kashmir

Has sought personal intervention of DG NTA, Union HRD Minister

 Observing that allotment of NEET centres in other states to aspirants from Kashmir valley is going to be very inconvenient, President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Shah Faesal has sought the personal intervention of Director General, National Testing Authority (NTA) and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar to arrange an adequate number of examination centres locally for the Kashmir based NEET aspirants.
The exam is scheduled to begin from 5th of May.
In a statement on Saturday Faesal said that it will be very inconvenient for the valley based students to travel all the way and spend money on accommodation in other states if their examination centres are not arranged locally.
"NEET aspirants from the Kashmir will be unnecessarily put to inconvenience if their examination centres are not arranged locally due to the dilapidated Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which remains frequently disrupted and skyrocketing airfares from Srinagar.
"After Pulwama attack, it has become very difficult for Kashmiri students to get accommodation in other states. This factor needs to be kept in mind", he added.
Shah Faesal has requested the Director-General, of National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider these compulsions and allow an adequate number of NEET centres locally for all the valley based candidates.

Strongly advocating the cause of NEET aspirants from Kashmir valley, Shah Faesal said that last year also some candidates missed the NEET examination as they could not reach to their allotted centres outside the state due to the continued closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption in the air traffic due to bad weather. " Such unforeseen exigencies needed to be kept in mind so that future of the aspiring candidates is not put to any risk, "
Shah Faesal added that J&K Governor Satyapal Malik should personally convey to the Union Minister of Human Resource Development, the urgency of arranging an adequate number of NEET centres for the aspiring candidates from the Kashmir valley.

