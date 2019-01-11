About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Faesal rules out Hurriyat option

Published at January 11, 2019 04:25 PM 0Comment(s)3864views


Junaid Kathju

Srinagar
Shah Faesal, an IAS topper, on Friday ruled out the option to join separatist camp.
 
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Faesal said that being a man from administration he is more fit to join mainstream political parties.
 
"Hurriyat doesn't believe in electorial process. And I have been part of administration and thus it will be more appropriate to be a part of that particular system," Faesal said.
 
He also said that he would decide his future course of action in mainstream politics after consulting with youth.
