Faesal, Rashid forge pre-poll alliance

June 19, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Name it as PUF with 45 point agenda

Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chief, Er Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) president, Shah Faesal, Tuesday announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The new amalgam has been named as Peoples United Front (PUF).

Addressing a joint press conference here, both leaders highlighted “prevailing situation” and “political uncertainty” in the state as one of the reasons for forming an alliance.

The two parties have also drafted a 45 point agenda for alliance which includes the resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people.

The alliance would be monitored by six member coordination committee, three from the each party. The committee would be headed JKPM senior leader, Javed Mustafa Mir.

Mir, making an announcement, said that the parties have decided to enter into a pre-poll alliance in the backdrop of the “prevailing situation and political uncertainty in the state.”

“There are assaults on the special position of the state and there is a lack of credible political alternative that can give good governance and fill the political vacuum,” Mir said.

JKPM President Shah Faesal said the idea of PUF is to “create and provide a better political alternative to the people of the state.”

“PUF is all inclusive and talks about justice and opportunities to all people of the state,” he said.

Faesal said they want to be seen in history as people who stood united when the state was fighting its “existential” battle.

“When history will be written, it will be noted that when the state was fighting its existential battle, there were some people who avoided staying divided and joined hands together,” he said.

Faesal, the 2010 batch UPSC topper, had resigned from civil services job in January this year to protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalization of Indian Muslims. In March, he launched his own political party.

Feasal said PUF would not only fight for retention of left out constitutional exclusivity of the state, but also to get back what has “been taken away.”

“In our agenda of alliance, apart from political issues and rights we have also stressed on providing good governance. For many years we have seen injustice in this state, both on political and administrative front,” he said.

Faesal and Rasheed have a strong presence in north Kashmir, and coming together of the two parties could give their opponents a run for their money in the region. Er Rashid emerged as a dark horse in the parliamentary polls, winning a sizeable vote chunk.

The AIP, which had only its chief as a legislator in the last assembly, took lead in five assembly of Karnah, Langate, Uri, Gulmarg and Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Rashid, who represented Langate constituency, polled 1,01,500 votes as an independent candidate from Baramulla parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir.

JKPM had extended support to AIP chief for election to the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

AIP chief, Er Rashid, said after the failure of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fulfill the wishes of people, there was a dire need of an alternative like PUF.

Rashid said PUF would emerge as a single largest group in the Assembly polls.

“The next government will be of PUF, we will not require anyone’s help. But whosoever believes in our agenda of alliance is welcome. We are open to ideas,” Rashid said.

Rashid said they are not into politics for rehabilitation but have sacrificed their careers to serve the people.

“I was an engineer and I gave up the job to serve people and Shah Feasal was IAS topper who resigned after 10 years to serve the people. We assure people of state to provide them credible, nepotism and corruption free government,” he said.

Rasheed also appealed the central government to conduct assembly polls in the state at the earliest. As per the reports, the assembly polls are likely to be held after the culmination of Amarnath yatra in August.