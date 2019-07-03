Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

July 03, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to ban on civilian traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway for five hours every day till the completion of Amarnath yatra, J&K Peoples Movement president Shah Faesal said that Kashmiri people welcome pilgrims, but restrictions should come to an end.



Faesal, who is a former IAS-officer-turned-politician, said those signing orders to stop movement of locals must remember that there will be a day of reckoning.