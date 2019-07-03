About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Agencies

Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Reacting to ban on civilian traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway for five hours every day till the completion of Amarnath yatra, J&K Peoples Movement president Shah Faesal said that Kashmiri people welcome pilgrims, but restrictions should come to an end.

Faesal, who is a former IAS-officer-turned-politician, said those signing orders to stop movement of locals must remember that there will be a day of reckoning.

Latest News

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Jul 03 | Agencies
Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 an ...

Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 an ...

Jul 03 | Agencies
800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
GoI has no plans to scrap sedition law

GoI has no plans to scrap sedition law

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' statement forwarded to Jam ...

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

Jul 03 | Agencies
Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Jul 03 |
CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

Jul 03 | Agencies
Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport

Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Police detain 8 drug peddlers in Poonch

Police detain 8 drug peddlers in Poonch

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Bu ...

10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Bu ...

Jul 03 | Agencies
Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray ...

Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray ...

Jul 03 | PTI
Fourth batch of 4,694 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Fourth batch of 4,694 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Jul 03 | PTI
Six dead, 19 missing in Maharashtra dam breach

Six dead, 19 missing in Maharashtra dam breach

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

Jul 03 | RK Online Desk
US designates Baloch militants in Pak as "terrorists"

US designates Baloch militants in Pak as "terrorists"

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspen ...

Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspen ...

Jul 03 | PTI
Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

Jul 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Agencies

Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

              

Reacting to ban on civilian traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway for five hours every day till the completion of Amarnath yatra, J&K Peoples Movement president Shah Faesal said that Kashmiri people welcome pilgrims, but restrictions should come to an end.

Faesal, who is a former IAS-officer-turned-politician, said those signing orders to stop movement of locals must remember that there will be a day of reckoning.

News From Rising Kashmir

;