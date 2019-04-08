Faesal fails to get traction

April 08, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Mir only big shot to join JKPM

Three months after Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Shah Faesal quit civil services and joined mainstream politics, no prominent political figure other than Javaid Mustafa Mir has joined hands with him to support his newly-floated party.

Even though rumours are ripe that Faesal’s newly-launched party Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) is in talks with senior politicians and bureaucrats to finalise the deal before welcoming them into the party hold, so far no such announcement was made by the party.

Sources said the party through Mir had approached Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari but he categorically refused to join Faesal’s party.

On March 27, former Jammu Kashmir Minister Javed Mustafa Mir joined JKPM.

Mir, who won the 2014 assembly polls from Chadoora constituency in Budgam district, was a cabinet minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

“Mir had approached Bukhari that they both should join Faesal’s party but Bukhari was not keen and said he was not interested,” the sources said.

They said that the former finance minister Haseeb Drabu is rooting for Faesal and even patronising him but would not join his party.

Former PDP legislator from Rafiabad Dilawar Mir and his son Yawar Mir were also in talks with Faesal but decided not to join the party, the sources said.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Dilawar Mir acknowledged that he was in talking terms with Faesal but said neither he nor his son were joining his party.

“There is no harm in talking with anybody but I am not joining him. I am vigorously campaigning in Baramulla for the PDP candidate for the upcoming polls,” Mir said.

Meanwhile, a former PDP member, retired bureaucrat Bashir Ahmad Runyal, and a serving IAS officer were also planning to try their luck in politics.

While Runyal said he would consult his workers before making a final decision, sources said Faesal himself was holding back his IAS officer friend before being certain about his inclusion into the party.

However, the party is likely to welcome a female radio jockey into the party while a male radio jockey, who has established himself by aligning with power corridors and has given the slogan for the party ‘Ab Hawa Badle Ge’ would not join the party anytime soon.

The people who joined Faesal at his party launch include JNU student leader and activist Shehla Rashid Shora, businessman Baldev Singh Raina, Feroz Peerzada, Iqbal Tahir, Raja Mehmood, and Uzair Ronga along with others.

Faesal, the 2010 batch UPSC topper, who resigned from civil service job in January this year to protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims, launched JKPM last month.

The JKPM has set parameters under which only those politicians and bureaucrats who have no criminal and corrupt background would be allowed to join the party.

The party has also made it compulsory for new entrants to sign a declaration form before being welcomed into the party.

Opting not to contest parliamentary elections, Faesal said JKPM would contest the assembly polls.

The party has already started preparation for the assembly polls and Faesal is likely to contest from Lolab constituency and ride on an anti-incumbency wave against the former Rural Development Minister Abdul Haq Khan.