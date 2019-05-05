Faesal expresses concern over ‘plight’ of political prisoners

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Announces state-wide campaign for their legal aid

Expressing serious concern over the plight of political prisoners detained in various jails outside the State, President J&K Peoples Movement Shah Faesal has called upon the Government to immediately review these cases and set them free.

"I have been told that various leaders are facing inhuman jail conditions and no one is coming forward to help", Shah Faesal said.

"Upholding the spirit of Ramadhan, Government should review the cases against detained political activists immediately and set them free", he added.

"JKPM will launch a valley-wide campaign to get justice for the political prisoners and arrange legal aid for them", Shah Faesal said.