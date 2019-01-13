‘Faesal could deliver better as officer than politician’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 12:
The Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said 2010-IAS topper Shah Faesal, who has resigned from civil service job, could deliver better as officer rather than a politician.
“Faesal was an efficient and dedicated officer who rendered his services with great zeal and enthusiasm for the welfare of the state and its people particularly belonging to weaker sections of the society,” Malik said in a statement.
Faesal resigned from civil service job on Monday to join politics. However, his resignation has not been accepted yet.
“In case he (Faesal) would continue his services as an IAS officer, he could serve the people of society in a better way,” Governor said.
He said as far as Faesal’s feelings about Kashmiris are concerned, he could be posted in the region for extending his fullest support in ameliorating the poverty and creating job opportunities for the youth of the valley so that people would be prosperous and would lead a better life.
Terming Faesal’s decision to join politics as his personal, Malik observed he could have done better even otherwise.
“He (Faesal) has to consult the youth to know their aspirations and try to create a new platform for the redressal of problems and grievances of youth,” he said.
He, however, observed that it is not necessary for him to suggest Faesal what he has to do in future even though his best wishes were always with him.
“I will love to meet him if he comes to me for redressal of problems of youth”, the Governor added.