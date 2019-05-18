Faesal calls on GoI to sort out Highway, Mughal road mess

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former IAS officer and President J&K Peoples Movement Shah Faesal Friday asked Government of India (GoI) to immediately attend to the mess on Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Mughal road which is causing immense hardships to people.

“Highway has never remained disrupted like this and it seems that ongoing road-widening process is either not in sync with the local geographical requirements or advanced road building technologies are not being used. It is unfortunate that travelling on highway has become a nightmare for the ordinary people,” Faesal said.

“If Government doesn’t think that this State is important then it’s better to let go of the State. Passengers are scared of travelling on the road. Cattle and poultry that is being transported are dying of starvation due to long unexpected halting time. Vegetables and fruits are rotting. This is not done,” he said while speaking to a delegation of passengers who had come to meet him at Srinagar party office.

Faesal said similar is the case with Mughal road.

“People have to wait for hours to cross the security check point at Poshana. A small intervention like giving additional staff at the check point and arranging for toilets etc would reduce the inconvenience to passengers,” he said.

Faesal said Kishtwar-Jammu and Srinagar-Kargil roads are also not motorable but government has no idea of the magnitude of crisis.

He urged the government to constitute a Committee of Secretaries for supervising the restoration effort in a time bound manner.

“If the Government can’t ensure inter-provincial road connectivity even, not to speak of devastated district roads and inner links, we are better off without such a government,” added Faesal.