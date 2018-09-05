Fading rights

The rights are surrounded by reasonable boundaries as the state can define and redefine the limits of these rights
Jitamanyu Sahoo
In recent decades, armed conflict has pervaded the lives of millions of civilians around the globe. There has been a surge in violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in many armed conflicts.
In certain circumstances, some of these violations have even changed the landscape of humanity. In the whole process of conflict, there has been an arbitrary deprivation of human rights which is agonizing.
On 14th June 2018, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report on the situation of human rights in Kashmir.
The report addressed the human rights condition in the State of Jammu and Kashmir from July 2016 to April 2018. It focused on the extensive and serious human rights allegations that were sustained due to excessive use of force by security forces which resulted in several civilian casualties.
The report also addressed the growing complexities of human rights that have gripped the region.
The report was compiled and prepared by OHCHR by remote monitoring of the situation in Kashmir as provided under the United Nations General Assembly resolution.
The report drew information extensively from information available in the public domain. The release of the report has raised political questions of biasness and verification of information.
However, the report has also raised the pertinent question of survival of human rights which has been neglected and silenced.
We are grappling to preserve, protect and promote our basic human rights in each of our society. Though today the sphere of human rights thought and action have widened and spread to new arenas, yet this report has forced us to think how the language of human rights is being disfigured and how to unveil the mask of human rights that our society has put on. The intent is tofurther it in this article.
The first point of enquiry is the dissension between basic human needs and basic human rights. Everyone has the right to be human which includes our thought and action.
However, all human being who are agents of these rights may not realise there basic human needs. The report indicates in order to fulfil basic human needs one has to undergo the threats to the right to be human which in turn affect the canvass of human rights thought and action.
As Upendra Baxi argues “the issues are not really ‘bread’ and/or ‘freedom’ in the abstract, but rather who has how much of each, for how long, at what cost to others, and why”.
In this perspective the right be and remain human is an immunity against the loss of dignity of a being.
In situations of continuing conflict, the problem of human rights is one of accessibility. Accessibility of continuous exercise of public power is the only path towards accountability. Accountability strives to strike a balance between the rulers and ruled which leads to social change.
In this process, there is denial of human rights which reduces human beings to non-humans and forces them to surrender their inalienable rights.
The bearers of human rights not only lose their independence but it also forces them to be dependents in exercising their rights.
Secondly, the much more evolved discourse between human rights and State is marked with tensions and disconnects.
Though the report has addressed the rigidity and anxieties of State interaction with human rights but it raises the paramount question of divergence of human rights discourse.
Certainly, the rights are surrounded by reasonable boundaries as the State can define and redefine the limits of these rights.
However, the lack of prominence for duties of state towards human rights, the absence of checks and balances and the rising culture of impunity and the lack of policy coherence have impeded the human rights accountability in Kashmir.
The non-ratification of the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the convention for the protection of all persons from enforced disappearance by India has diluted the relationship between human rights and humanitarian law.
The selective application of humanitarian law by the State has led to the creation of vacant spaces in exercising the right to be human. If the state and the law continuously interferes with the exercise of these rights then rights becomes nothing but tools of political experiment.
This growing distance between rights of citizens and State will lead to much deeper kind of inequality which would upsurge to contempt and disdain.
Thirdly, the practice of violence as a response to the very idea of human rights has threatened the rights of being human. The report lists down the modes and modalities through which acts of violence were committed by the State in Kashmir.
The State in redressing violation of rights is justified in using violence so far it has the trappings of due process of law. The discussion between rights in a sense always and everywhere is related with justified violence.
The cluster around human rights and violence is far more complicated when brought to bear on real-world situations as the report notes. The traditional human rights discourse rarely acknowledges that violence creates rights.
On the other hand, the liberal human rights discourse asserts violence give rise to new human rights and their struggle. This also raises discomforting questions as can violence by one man over other justified? Can violence by State over its citizens be ever justified? How does one conceptualise the concept, conditions and circumstances of justified violence?
However, attention must be drawn to the affinity between violence and rights which is only alleviating human suffering in the Valley.
It is time human rights movement take a view towards the changing dynamics of human rights dilemma and ethical challenges of rights facing the Jammu and Kashmir region today.
According to ProfessorConor Gearty: “A true commitment to human rights needs to pierce the veil of deluded complacency, to show that it is not enough to believe, to care in the abstract, but that it is important to act.”
We as an individual, as a bearer and defender of human rights must be thoughtful and responsive to address the human rights language.
We need to re-build our relationship within the community as a whole and also with our democratic institutions. This is a challenging agenda but if it is to survive human rights movement needs to confront political ideas before it can be said to making moral progress.
Author is junior legal and research consultant at National Human Rights Commission, India