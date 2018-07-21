Faculty position applicants smell rat in SKIMS selection process

Everything done meticulously, anyone can approach court, says director
Everything done meticulously, anyone can approach court, says director
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 20:
Smelling rat, applicants who have applied for the professor and assistant professor vacancies at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Friday accused the authorities of floating the recruitment laws.
The yet to be declared selection list of faculty members in 39 specialties according to them is full of discrepancies and “many vital departments haven’t been given equal share so far as faculty positions are concerned”.
“The yet to be made public list of professors and assistant professors is totally flawed. When SKIMS authorities issued the advertisement for filling the vacant posts it had no mention of number of posts to be filled which kept us in confusion from day one,” a group of aspirants said.
They accused SKIMS of keeping facts hidden for unknown reasons. “No number of posts and no mention of categories were mentioned. They have filled posts on their whims and wishes,” said the aspirants.
Applicants said many aspirants belonging to reserved category have been called personally to come with reserved certificates.
They said it was against the given norms.
“The institute being autonomous has no accountability and transparency,” they said.
The applicants have appealed Governor N N Vohra to look into what they said “faulty selection process which has started with an illegal advertisement”.
“This is against the fundamental rights of aspirant.”
“Among the many ills, the premier institute was unsuccessful of attaining the status for which it was established and the top reason is nepotism and favoritism in the selection of faculty over the years,” they alleged.
They said the institute’s image has been dented that is why it doesn’t list among the top institutes like All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGI).
Aspirants said when PGI, PSC or Kashmir University invites applications for vacancies they clearly mention the number of posts and the department.
Despite passing of around four years SKIMS is yet to declare the selection list of the posts which is taking a toll on the patient care, they said.
In June 2015, the premier institute issued a notice regarding the appointment of faculty posts and the interviews were not conducted for a period of one year and it re-advertised the said posts in September 2016, they said, adding the interviews were completed in May this year.
“The unnecessary administrative delay leaves no option for a doctor, who willfully wants to serve here but to leave the state. “Due to the prevailing issue, many skilled doctors have moved outside the state and country as they don’t want to wait for years together here for the posts. They get good package outside,” a senior doctor at SKIMS said.
He said the aspiring doctors have missed many job opportunities and fellowships in and outside Kashmir which has left them agitated.
Interestingly, interviews for faculty positions are conducted twice a year like in PGI Chandigarh which is supposed to be sister concern of SKIMS.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said if aspirants smell rat they are free to go to court. “Those who would not be in the selection list will raise hue and cry. We have done everything meticulously,” he said.
Shah said they are done with the selection list and interview results will be declared very shortly.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com