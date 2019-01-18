Faculty, other staff appointed for new GMCs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 17:
Department of Health and Medical Education on Thursday issued appointment orders to fill 84 Assistant Professor/Lecturer posts in new Government Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri.
According to an official, forty four Casualty Medical Officers have also been appointed in the Medical Colleges on the recommendations of JKPSC. The services of the Casualty Medical Officers shall be utilized in the emergency/casualty wings of the Associated Hospitals of these Medical Colleges to improve the services for accident and trauma patients.
Earlier, 160 Demonstrators and Registrars were selected for the new Government Medical Colleges also.
To operationalize these institutions without delay, advertisement notices have been issued for engagement of different categories of posts on academic arrangement basis.
Advertisement notices have also been issued for selection of the posts of Professors and Associate Professors in the new colleges by way of one-time absorption by lateral entry among the faculty members of other Government Medical Colleges and Senior Consultants/Consultants of Health Department.
The Department said that 247 non-gazetted level posts of different categories in the new five colleges have been referred to the J&K Services Selection Board for making selections, the official added.