Faculty from National Defence College calls on Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 29:
A group of faculty and course members from National Defence College led by Banita Devi Naorem, Tour Coordinator, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
The official spokesperson said the group of officers from armed forces and civil services who are on study trip to J&K comprised Brigadier Satish Dahiya; Air Cmde S. Dutta; Brigadier V Parida; Col. Sani Ahmed; Nigerian Army; Brigadier Sanjeev Kumar; Col. Myo Htut Win, Myanmar; Col. Brett Paul Chaloner, Australian Army; Brigadier Yogesh Chaudhary; Brigadier V S Sekhon; Ponugunatia Ramjee; Cmde Subir Mukherjess; Captain MD Hasan Tarique Mondal; (G), NPP, PSC, Bangladesh Army; and Brigadier Ajay Kumar.
During interaction Governor shared his perspective about Kashmir issue and initiatives taken by his Administration in meeting aspirations of people; about the investment environment in the State, tourism potential, education scenario and ongoing developmental programmes in the State.
Governor emphasized the importance of addressing problems of youth in the State and providing them with opportunities in the arenas of sports, arts and other extracurricular activities which help them in honing their capabilities. He stressed that every section of the society especially the young generation should be encouraged to talk about their issues and needs.
Governor informed the officers about the efforts of the administration for the revival of the world famous Dal and Wular lakes. He observed that people from outside the State should come here frequently to enjoy its scenic beauty, rich cultural heritage and hospitality.
The officers thanked Governor for his warm welcome and for sharing his perspective on various important issues. They expressed their desire to visit here frequently.