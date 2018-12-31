Faculty Development Program on Nai-Talim concludes at KU

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 30:
A seven-day Faculty Development Program for Teacher Educators organized by P.G. Department of Education, University of Kashmir in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MHRD, Government of India)concluded here on Sunday at KU.
A number of faculty members from the teacher training colleges of Srinagar District participated actively in the workshop.
In his valedictory address, Prof Muhammad Iqbal Mattoo Dean and Head, School of Education and Behavioural Sciences, University of Kashmir stressed on the applicability and utility of experiential learning and work education in school education and Teacher Education Curriculum.
Prof. Mattoo enriched the audience about the field related experiences which were conducted as a part of the workshop.
Dr. W G Prasanna Kumar Chairman, MGMCRE was acknowledged by the convener of the workshop for his keen interest and support in conducting the workshop.
Prof. (Dr.)Najam-ud-din,Principal, SSM College of Education, Srinagar presided over the Valedictory Function.
He emphasized on the relevance of Nai-Talim in the contemporary Indian society.
Besides, he advocated that the core competency development like work based community engagement, action research, respect for diversity, leadership qualities as envisioned in the Vision Document published by MGNCRE should be the prime concern of teacher education programmes.
Participants of the FDP also shared their views about the objectives of the workshop and desired that such type of programmes should be conducted to orient the faculty with latest developments in the field of teacher education.
Mohammad Amin Dar Faculty member, Department of Education conducted the proceedings of this valedictory function as an organizer.
Dr. Syed Zahra represented as State Coordinator put vote of thanks to on behalf of MGNCRE, MHRD, Government of India.