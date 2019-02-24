Faculty development program concludes at IUST

Awantipora, Feb 23:
The week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging Trends in Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences’ has concluded at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), here. The programme that was held from February 14 to 21 was organised by School of Sciences, IUST.
The objective of the programme was to emphasise the significance of teaching and research in basic sciences with an interdisciplinary approach. It also focused on understanding the difficulties students face in understanding the fundamentals of Science subjects. The programme also aimed at improving the ability to identify, communicate and implement intended course outcomes and content among the faculty.
The FDP was attended by over 40 faculty members from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and other allied subjects of Science belonging to various colleges and universities of the Valley.
In his inaugural address, while welcoming the guests and participants, Head, Department of Physics, IUST, Farooq Hussain Bhat delved into the historical perspective and significance of FDP in the contemporary times.
“The college and university faculty members are currently faced with increasing demands to be successful investigators, productive researchers, as well as creative and effective teachers. It requires them to attain new knowledge and diverse skills. This programme is focused on that very demand,” he said.
Introducing the programme, Prof G M Rather, Dean School of Sciences, IUST, said the purpose of FDP was to highlight the recent developments in three basic fields of Science, viz., Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences. Prof Manzoor A Malik was the guest of Honour for the inaugural session.
The resource persons consisted of both young and experienced researchers and professors from within the Valley as well as outside. They included Prof Dinesh Srivastava, former Director Variable Energy Cyclotron Center (VECC), Prof Aquil Ahmed from department. of Statistics and Operations Research, Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Sheikh Javed, Vice Chancellor Cluster University Kashmir, Prof G M Rather, Dean School of Sciences, IUST, Prof Amber Habib from Department of Mathematics, Shiv Nadar University and Prof Manzoor A Malik from Department of Physics, University of Kashmir.
The topics discussed were diverse and covered all the three subjects. These ranged from the general topics like ‘Journey through the Universe’, ‘Science and Society’, ‘Why one should do basic research’ to specific topics like ‘Calculus of Finance’, ‘Quantum Computers- A New Paradigm in Computing’, ‘Contemporary Inorganic Chemistry’ and topics of interdisciplinary nature like Smart Materials, Nanotechnology and so on. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof G M Rather.