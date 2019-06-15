Faculty at medical institutions must take leadership role for better services: Financial Commissioner

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Saturday urged faculty members at medical institutions to take leadership role for providing better services to the people.

Speaking on the inaugural function “Revised Basic Course Workshop on Medical Education” organized by SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Dullo said it was important for academics and faculty members to take role in providing better medical services and facilities in these institutions.

He said that organizing such workshops was envisaged by the MCI (Medical Council of India) to emphasize on competencies in a move towards competency of basic medical education.