Facts being ascertained about kins of policemen being abducted: IGP

Amid reports about the abduction of family members of policemen by militants, the state police on Friday said that they are ascertaining the facts.
Police also said that no high alert has been sounded in Kashmir.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Range, Swayam Prakash Pani said that the investigations has been taken up following the reports about the abduction of family members of cops.
He said that they are ascertaining the facts in this regard.
Reacting to reports, IGP said that no high alert was sounded by the authorities. (KNS)