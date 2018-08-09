Facing criticism, police finally books three teachers under POCSO

HC asks DIG to supervise investigation
HC asks DIG to supervise investigation
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Facing severe criticism from different quarters, Police finally have booked three teachers under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and have arrested two of them for allegedly sexually abused three minor girls in a private pre-nursery school in Trikuta Nagar here.
Police said that they have booked three teachers namely Romit Sawhnay, Sanjeev Dewan, and Rajesh Gaind who were working with Pre-Nursary School under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in Bahu Fort Police Station.
Meanwhile, police conducted raids and apprehended two teachers namely Romit Sawhnay and Sanjeev, while third teacher Rajesh is still at large.
Earlier, police had registered a case under FIR Number 210 under section 354 of RPC at the concerned police station against the accused persons.
The civil society has expressed concern over the incident and had demanded that the registration of the school should be cancelled and also called for booking of these teachers under POCSO.
Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the case the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the DIG, Jammu to supervise the investigation of the case. High Court also calls status report and directed cops to be in plain clothes during investigation.