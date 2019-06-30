Facilities at Pulwama correctional home reviewed

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal and Sessions Judge, Pulwama Mohammad Ibrahim Wani along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Chowdary Mohammad Yaseen and Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Khurshid ul Islam today visited special Jail (correctional home) to review the management and other facilities being provided to inmates.

The Principal and Sessions Judge took stock of Health/Hygiene, Medicare and other facilities being provided to the jail inmates. While Interacting with the prisoners, Principal and Sessions Judge was apprised about various issues faced by them during the trials and in Jail. He assured prisoners that the all genuine matters will be discussed with the administration for early redressal.

He said that the aim of the visit to jail was to find out the condition of inmates and basic facilities provided to them. He reiterated that our endeavour is to make constitutional and administrational facilities available to the jail inmates.