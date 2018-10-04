About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Facial recognition biometric for travelers to enter airports under government’s Digi Yatra

Published at October 04, 2018 12:37 PM 0Comment(s)909views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Travellers will soon be able to enter airports with facial recognition biometric under the government's Digi Yatra initiative.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said the initiative would be "forward-looking and futuristic" and would be launched soon.

He also said it would be voluntary for passengers on whether to opt for facial recognition biometric for air travel.

Digi Yatra initiative seeks to promote paperless and hassle-free air travel.

It is biometrics-based digital processing system for passenger entry and related requirements at the airport.

The Digi Yatra platform would be operational by February 2019, according to the ministry.

[Pic used in news is representational]

