Facebook muzzles Kashmir’s genuine voices: JKEF

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JJKEF) on Thursday accused social networking giant—facebook, of muzzling genuine voices in restive Kashmir region.
“Facebook is trying to muzzle genuine voice of people of Kashmir. It is the only viable social media through which people can express their views,” JKEF spokesperson said.
“On one side we are talking of global village on the other side government is suppressing voice in Kashmir,” JKEF spokesperson.
Pertinently the Facebook page of Kashmir Horizon, a newspaper published from Srinagar has been blocked by Facebook administration.
Kashmir Horizon’s editor-in-chief said, “We have not violated any local policy and it is for the authorities in Kashmir to put in public domain its policy for newspapers running their Facebook pages.
Facebook has faced criticism for removing the user content. “The way Facebook has blocked FB page of newspaper related to Kashmir is deplorable.