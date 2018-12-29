Facebook cautions its moderators to 'look out for' phrase 'Free Kashmir': NYT report  

RK Web DeskSrinagar
Facebook has cautioned its moderators to “look out for” the phrase “Free Kashmir”, reported The New York Times.
According to the NYT report titled “Inside Facebook’s Secret Rulebook for Global Political Speech”, Facebook moderators—who are tasked with “spelling out what is forbidden”—have been told to “look out for” the phrase “Free Kashmir” as Indian law prohibits calls for an independent Kashmir.
“Another slide says that Indian law prohibits calls for an independent Kashmir, which some legal scholar’s dispute. The slide instructs moderators to “look out for” the phrase “Free Kashmir” — though the slogan, common among activists, is completely legal,” NYT reported on Dec 27.
According to the report Facebook says it is simply urging moderators to apply extra scrutiny to posts that use the phrase.
“Still, even this could chill activism in Kashmir. And it is not clear that the distinction will be obvious to moderators, who are warned that ignoring violations could get Facebook blocked in India.”
Facebook has drawn criticism for undermining democracy and for provoking bloodshed in societies small and large.
“How can Facebook monitor billions of posts per day in over 100 languages, all without disturbing the endless expansion that is core to its business? The company’s solution: a network of workers using a maze of PowerPoint slides spelling out what’s forbidden,” the report reads.
“Every other Tuesday morning, several dozen Facebook employees gather over breakfast to come up with the rules, hashing out what the site’s two billion users should be allowed to say. The guidelines that emerge from these meetings are sent out to 7,500-plus moderators around the world. (After publication of this article, Facebook said it had increased that number to around 15,000.)”