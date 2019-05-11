Faaiz Dijoo bereaved

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prominent social activist Faaiz Dijoo’s eldest paternal uncle Haji Hafiz ullah Dijoo (Retd. Senior Govt Official) has passed away on May 09, at 06:40 am in SKIMS.

The family sources said that the deceased was ill for several months and finally took his last breath yesterday morning in the Hospital where he was admitted a day before when his condition started deteriorating.

The family doctor who had come to check on the health of Hafiz ullah Dijoo at their residence here in Dijoo House, Nowshehra, Srinagar on May 08 advised the family to shift the patient to SKIMS, immediately.

The family sources said that the deceased left for the heavenly abode at 06:40 am in the next morning.



The family sources said that congregational Fateh Khwani will be held at their ancestral graveyard in Malkha (Near Thakboni) on May 12, Sunday at 10:30 am.



