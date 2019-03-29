Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

March 29, 2019 | AP/Press Trust of India

The United Nations' weather agency says extreme weather last year hit 62 million people worldwide and forced two million people to relocate, as man-made climate change worsened.

The World Meteorological Organization's annual state of global climate report says Earth is nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than when the industrial age started.

World leaders are trying to limit warming to 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius).

Emissions from burning fuels such as coal, gasoline and diesel for electricity and transportation are contributing to global warming that in turn brings more intense storms, floods and droughts.

"We have seen a growing amount of disasters because of climate change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

He said since 1998, about 4.5 billion around the world have been hurt by extreme weather. Cyclone Idai that just hit Mozambique is a good example, but is too recent to be in the report, Taalas said.

The past four years were the warmest on record, according the to the report.

That includes 2018, the warmest La Nina year on record, Taalas said. La Nina, a natural cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide, usually cools global temperature a bit.