Extortion accused escapes from police custody in Samba

Published at July 27, 2018 01:37 AM


Press Trust of India

Jammu:

 A man accused of extortion and other crimes escaped from police custody on Thursday after being produced at a court in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.
Bulbir Singh, a resident of Kathua district, was arrested in an extortion case and was also charged with other crimes in Rajouri district. He was taken to the Samba court, Samba Superintendent of Police Anil Magotra said.
Singh's handcuffs were opened before he was produced in the court. When the police were putting back the handcuffs, Singh managed to fight off few of the guards and escaped, the SP said.
The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.




