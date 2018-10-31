About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Extension lecture held at Centre for Shaikh-ul Aalam Studies KU

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 30:

 Markaz-i Noor Centre for Sahikh-ul Aalam Studies organized an extension Lecture Kalami- Shaikh te Amali Zindgi in the Seminar Hall of the Centre. The function was formally chaired by Prof. Mehfooza Jan who welcomed the guest speaker Prof. Shafi Shauq, Prof Majrooh Rashid, HOD Kashmiri, faculty and scholars.
Prof Shafi Shauq , while addressing the audience, expressed his utmost joy for being a part of such an august event. He deliberated upon the importance and role of Kalami Shaikh–ul Aalam in the Contemporary times and further emphatically discussed the contemponity of Kalam-i Shaikh-ul Aalam and its connect with the values that were in vogue in his times.
Prof Majrooh Rashid Studies shared his experience about inculcating the kalami Shaikh-ul Aalam in the practical life.
Mansoor Ahmad conducted the proceeding of the function while Sabreen Javaid presented vote of thanks.

