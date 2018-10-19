Extending 73rd, 74th amendments direct attack on Art 370: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
The National Conference Thursday termed BJP’s statement on extending 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments to Jammu and Kashmir a direct attack on Art 370.
Reacting to the statements of BJP state President, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said it was a calculated attempt to fiddle with the special status of the state.
“The amendments in the state’s Panchayat Raj Act, brought in by then Omar Abdullah led government are far more democratic, egalitarian and empowering than the central government acts.”
he said adding, “main feature of the act brought in by our government was the direct election of Sarpachs.”
“BJP-PDP alliance in spite of our resistance, brought in an ordinance aimed at diluting the states local body institutions. The elections to Sarpanch were done away with in that ordinance and elected panchs were given the power to elect Sarpanchs. It was another attack by PDP-BJP to weaken the states constitution and its laws. Thankfully the state governor intervened and revoked this feature,” Sagar said.
He said the state’s own Panchayati Raj act is realization of party’s ideology that underscores the importance of the greater say of people in constituting the local body institutions.
Sagar alleged that PDP succeeded in surrendering the fiscal autonomy to the Government of India (GoI) and were unrelenting in their attacks on state’s special status. “People’s memory is livid with their intrigues be it establishment of Sainik colonies, the application of central GST Act, questioning Art 370 or presenting a week defense on Art 35 A in SC.”
He said any attempt to fiddle with the institutions of the state is brazen violation of the Art-370 and will not be tolerated.
“People are already worried about the strides of BJP led central government on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Such statements will inevitably create further mistrust among people here,” he added.