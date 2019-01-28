About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Extend dialogue offer to separatist camp: Soz to Guv

Published at January 28, 2019 02:08 AM 0Comment(s)189views


Srinagar:

 Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Sunday said urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik to extend dialogue offer to separatist leadership—represented by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)
“Governor must initiate a dialogue with the separatists—which is being specifically represented by the JRL,” Soz in a statement issued here said.
“Governor Satya Pal Malik continuously advises Kashmiris on various matters of public importance. I would also like to suggest something that I consider extremely important,” Soz in a statement said. “I would like to emphasize that the general run of Kashmiris understands how to find a way out of the current situation of unrest.”
Soz said that the understandable proposition is that there exists a dispute and the solution to that can be found through a purposeful dialogue.
“Any other solution is a one-sided phenomenon and not workable in Kashmir. Governor Malik had himself offered to open a dialogue with the people of Kashmir,” Soz said. Governor Malik could serve a great purpose for the country if he ensures the suggested dialogue, at the earliest.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top