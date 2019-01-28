Extend dialogue offer to separatist camp: Soz to Guv

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Sunday said urged Governor, Satya Pal Malik to extend dialogue offer to separatist leadership—represented by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)
“Governor must initiate a dialogue with the separatists—which is being specifically represented by the JRL,” Soz in a statement issued here said.
“Governor Satya Pal Malik continuously advises Kashmiris on various matters of public importance. I would also like to suggest something that I consider extremely important,” Soz in a statement said. “I would like to emphasize that the general run of Kashmiris understands how to find a way out of the current situation of unrest.”
Soz said that the understandable proposition is that there exists a dispute and the solution to that can be found through a purposeful dialogue.
“Any other solution is a one-sided phenomenon and not workable in Kashmir. Governor Malik had himself offered to open a dialogue with the people of Kashmir,” Soz said. Governor Malik could serve a great purpose for the country if he ensures the suggested dialogue, at the earliest.”