Extend 73rd and 74th constitutional amendment to J&K: BJP

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Oct 17:
State BJP president Ravinder Raina Wednesday advocated the extension of the 73th and 74th amendment of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it would strengthen the grass-root level institutions and help democracy flourish in the state.
“We request the governor (Satya Pal Malik) to strengthen Panchayati raj system by implementing the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendment to the state," the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said.
“The governor is the Constitutional head of the state and through an ordinance can incorporate 73rd and 74th amendment of the constitution in the state. It is in his power and he can do it easily,” Raina told reporters here.
He said it was a must for strengthening grass-root level institutions and democracy in the state and help development as the central funds would be available if the 73rd and 74th amendments are extended to the state.
He appealed people to take part in large numbers in the Panchayati elections which were being held in nine phases in November-December.
He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled his promise of holding civic polls in the state.
Asked about the stand of the BJP over the demand for dissolution of state assembly which is presently under suspended animation, he said it was the prerogative of the governor to take a decision on it.
“The governor rule is for six months and if the governor takes a decision to dissolve the assembly, BJP will have no objection and will extend its support,” he said.
Lauding the people and the governor administration for the successful conclusion of the four-phased urban local body elections in a transparent and peaceful manner, he said a lot of conspiracies were hatched to sabotage the democratic exercise.
“Anti-national elements, whether terrorists or separatists, tried their best to sabotage the ULB elections while some registered political parties who have ruled the state and even held ministerial births at the centre in the past tried to derail the political process,” he said referring to the boycott of the municipal polls by National Conference and PDP.
The elections were held after a gap of 13 years and completed in a transparent manner on Tuesday, he said congratulating the people and the state administration, election commission and security agencies for their efforts.
Claiming that BJP will enjoy landslide victory, Raina said the party fielded nearly 400 candidates in Kashmir valley.
“The membership of the party crossed 3.5 lakh in Kashmir where we got over 50,000 votes in the last assembly elections held in 2014. At least 15 municipal committees in Kashmir will have BJP chairmen,” he said adding the mayor in Jammu will be from the BJP and the party also enjoyed support in Ladakh.
“You will see the Lotus, symbol of BJP, blooming in all the three regions after the counting of votes on October 20,” he said.
He said the BJP will stick to its slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (collective efforts, inclusive growth) to carry forward its developmental agenda in the state.