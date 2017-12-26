Extempore speech competition held at SMC

Srinagar:
An extempore speech competition was held today in the SMC corporate hall here, to explore speech on different issues.
The competition was organized by Versatile, a group of students from various schools. The function was attended by a group of students, parents while as Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani was the chief guest.
“The objective of the competition was to channelize the youth talent for the betterment of the society. The event aimed to imbibe sense of belongingness among students so that they can emerge as better team leaders for our future generations at both national and international levels in all fields,” the organizers said in a statement.
Commissioner, SMC felicitated the students for best performance and distributed prizes among them.
