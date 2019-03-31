Expresses concerns over erratic power supply

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) Saturday expressed its concerns over erratic power supply and non-availability of telephone system with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir at his office.

In a statement, CCIK said its delegation led by President Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khan had a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir at his office chamber and apprised him about various issues confronting business community and also general public.

They also apprised him about the problems being faced by the J&K Goods and Transport Companies Association Transport Nagar, Parimpora, Srinagar.

CCIK said the Divisional Commissioner assured the delegation that these issues will be taken care of and issued on spot directions to the concerned departments for doing the needful. He also informed the delegation that he personally pay visit to the area once the work is started.

CCIK said the Divisional Commissioner informed the delegation that the administration is aware of all these difficulties and a comprehensive plan has been formulated at a cost of Rs 90 crores which will take care of bad roads and drainage system and work will be undertaken in a week’s time.