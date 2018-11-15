Expresses concern over ‘pathetic’ condition of inmates

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani has expressed concern over pathetic condition of Kashmiri prisoners in and outside Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual. “Revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has crossed every limit of heartlessness and in sensitivity. They willfully prolong their stay in jails through their judicial victimization,” he said, adding “Slow and humiliating judicial process has ruined the life of so many young innocents.”
“The ghost of NIA is threatening every Kashmiri and this much hyped investigative institution has dug so low to pave its worse in every trivial issue without any documentary proof,” he alleged. “Those arrested on factious cases are yet to be augmented with the documentary evidence of their crimes.”
He accused Sang Parivaar of only prolonging their custody—including the leaders like, Shabir Ahamad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Asia Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen continues to bear the brunt of this victimization for more than a year now.
Extending his gratitude and tributes to the “unwavering commitment and resolve displayed by the young Hurriyat leaders” including Masrat Aalam Bhat and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani regretted the denial of justice to the prisoners of conscience belonging to the resistance movement of Kashmir. “Slapping of public safety act for the 36 times on Masrat Aalam Bhat and about a dozen PSA’s on Mohammad Yousuf Falahi has created a history of non compliance of the judicial orders,” said Hurriyat chairman, adding “Indian rulers do not respect their own laws and even the release order from their courts are disrespected and disobeyed.” He alleged that “judicial victimization” was at peak as regards to Kashmir detainees and our pro-freedom leaders and workers are subjugated to dozens of PSA on the self favored charges, including Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul. Gani Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Dentar, Bilal Ahmad Kota, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Feroz Ahmad Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, Ashiq Hussian Bhat, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ul Islam, Asadullah Parray, Farooq Tawheedi, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-din Gojri, Sajad Molvi, Ab. Majeed Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Ab. Rashid Magloo, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Sartaj Ahmad, Siraj-ud-din etc.