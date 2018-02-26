Explosion kills 4, injures 4 in Leicester

AgenciesLeicester
At least four people have been killed and four others were injured in a blast at a shop in United Kingdom's Leicester on Monday.
According to the Telegraph, Leicestershire Police declared the explosion a "major incident" as emergency responders, including six fire engines, rushed to the scene.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where the condition of one person is critical.
However, the reason behind the explosion is unknown.
"Emergency services are dealing with a building fire in Leicester following a report of an explosion," Leicestershire Police Spokesperson said.
"The report was made just after 7 pm this evening and a number of neighbouring buildings in Hinckley Road were also damaged as a result. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident and Hinckley Road between Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street has been closed off.," the Spokesperson added.
