Published at February 26, 2018


Explosion kills 4, injures 4 in Leicester

Agencies

Leicester

At least four people have been killed and four others were injured in a blast at a shop in United Kingdom's Leicester on Monday.

According to the Telegraph, Leicestershire Police declared the explosion a "major incident" as emergency responders, including six fire engines, rushed to the scene.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where the condition of one person is critical.

However, the reason behind the explosion is unknown.

"Emergency services are dealing with a building fire in Leicester following a report of an explosion," Leicestershire Police Spokesperson said.

"The report was made just after 7 pm this evening and a number of neighbouring buildings in Hinckley Road were also damaged as a result. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident and Hinckley Road between Mostyn Street and Carlisle Street has been closed off.," the Spokesperson added.

