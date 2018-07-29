Experts working on app to flag 'fake news' on WhatsApp

Get - On the Play Store.
Around 79 kanal of state land was retrieved during an anti-encroachment drive launched by authorities in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.An official spokesperson on Sunday said that District Administration, Bandipora initiated a vigorous anti-encroachment drive across th...More
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik met at Hyderpora today. The meeting was held to discuss and deliberate regarding the serious challenge posed to Article 35A in Indian Supreme Court. In a statement JRL...More
National Conference President and Member of Parliament for Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said there were no buyers for Mehbooba Mufti’s crocodile tears in Kashmir and her new theatrical drama was aimed at covering her disastrous, unjust and corrupt tenure. A...More
Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs to be immediately shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital from Adiala Jail after suffering heart issues, an official said. Sharif (68), is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family&rsquo...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the opposition parties, holding them answerable for what he called the "ills the country has beenfacing for 70 years".Attacking them for calling industrialists "chor and luterey", Modi said that he did not hesitate in standing with ...More
The Jammu and Kashmir government has called a massive crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments here.Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma asked the senior functionaries of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), JMC, Revenue, Tourism, Geology and Mining, Flood C...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler with a contraband substance in Langate, Handwara, in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara, a police spokesman said. He said that a naka was established by a police party near Khroo bridge in Langate area . However, ...More
After call for self-rule, it is time to ask for good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.Referring to the slogan 'swaraj (self-rule) is my birth right and I shall have it' given by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, he said, "Today is the time to say that g...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested a taxi driver with poppy straw in the summer capital, Srinagar, a police spokesman said. He said tourist police has received a complaint from a tourist against a taxi driver of Batote, Jammu region. Immediately after receiving the ...More
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops averted a major tragedy by defusing two mortar shells found in a border hamlet in Jammu district, officials said today. A farmer stumbled upon the shells in Channa village in Bishnah tehsil of the district last evening and immediately i...More
Twitter is getting tough on those who send abusive comments on its live-streaming platform Periscope as the microblogging site said it would suspend the accounts of such habitual offenders from August 10. The company will enforce its Periscope Community Guidelines more aggre...More
Rising Kashmir editor Shoeb Hamid’s debut novel ‘The House On The River: Insurrection’ has been released internationally and is available on the popular book distribution networks Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Published by Partridge India, the ebook and pap...More
At least 30 bodies have been retrieved from a gorge where a bus packed with picnickers fell in Raigad district of Maharashtra yesterday, killing 33people, the police said today.The rescue operation was underway at Ambenali Ghat near Poladpur town, located around 180 km from ...More
A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Sunday killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said. The quake damaged dozens of single-story houses and taller buildings and was felt in a wi...More
Imran Khan will be sworn in as Pakistan's new Prime Minister before the country's independence day on August 14, his party has announced as it is trying to reach out to smaller parties and independents to form the next government.Though the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has...More
A woman and her son were killed after a roof of their house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar city on Sunday morning. The bodies of the two have been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased and his three other children also sustained injuries in ...More
Sixty-five people were killed and 57 others injured as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state for the past three days, officials said. State relief commission office here said that the casualties were reported from 35 districts mostly in Western UP. Eleven...More
A special Police Officer (SPO), who was abducted by militants on Friday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, was released on Saturday night following appeal by his parents, official sources said.SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was posted in police post at Reshipora Awantipora, ...More
An MBA student, who had gone missing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district about a week ago, has reportedly joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as his picture flaunting an AK-47 rifle has gone viral on social media. Official sources said a complaint was lodged on Monday in a...More
Central government employees may soon be able to go abroad on Leave Travel Concession (LTC), top officials said today.A proposal in this regard has been finalised by the Personnel Ministry, which has asked for comments from other departments concerned such as Home, Tourism, ...More
Imran Khan, slated to be the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, may be pinning his hopes on China and Iran for helping his economy out of dire straits, but if there is one country which can be of maximum help to him, it is India in terms of reducing his dependence on dollar-dri...More
Pilgrimage was progressing smoothly from shortest Baltal and traditional Pahalgam tracks to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far over 2.56 lakh yatris had paid obeisance since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage from June 28. The yatr...More
Seeking to scotch rumours and identify fake news on social media platform WhatsApp, a team of experts at a city-based institution is working on developing an application that may be able to tell you whether a message is fake or not.
Ponnurangam Kumaraguru, associate professor of computer science at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, (IIIT-D) is heading the team which is developing the app that seeks to determine the authenticity of a message circulated on this platform.
Rumours on WhatsApp have sparked off a spate of incidents involving mob fury, including one where five men were lynched on the suspicion of being child-lifters in Maharashtra's Rainpada village. Recently, a man was beaten to death and three others were injured after a mob attack them suspecting them to be child-lifters, near Bidar in Karnataka.
The professor feels that the application will be a useful tool in the current scenario where a number of such incidents have been reported in which people were killed in violence, triggered on the basis of rumours circulated on WhatsApp.
"We are collecting a large number of data and have asked people to forward us messages on the number 9354325700. These messages will be analysed and accordingly, we will develop a model for putting a wrapper on such messages," he added.
For example, if a message is received, there will be colour codes that will indicate the authenticity.
A green might indicate that it is a legitimate content, yellow colour might indicate that the system is not able to decode it while red might indicate that it is definitely fake content, he said.
"Through the messages received, we will study the common factors in such messages. The commonality might be an image, a URL or some words. If it is a forwarded message, it is a high probability that it is a fake message," said the professor.
He said the app is likely to be ready in a couple of months.