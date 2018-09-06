Experts share inputs about printing and dying technology

Jammu September 05:
On the second day of the two day skill enhancement workshop at Jammu University experts share their knowledge with the participants regarding printing technology. A press release issued by JU today said the to promote and enhance the skills of Samba prints (Calico Printing) as a part of intangible heritage of Jammu region, second day of the workshop was very interesting and encouraging for the participants to know about the organic colours derived using alum, resin, kashish, harad powder, etc. Mr. Sajidbhai Udaipuri and other trainers from Ahmadabad explained the features of organic colours, its availability and properties in the block printing and dying technology to the participants in very thorough and detailed manner. They also acquainted the participants with the process of organic colours making and its various usages on the cloth.
Dr. R. S. Sharma, Director, Industries & Commerce, J&K Government, Jammu graced the occasion with his presence to encourage the participants and the organizers for their skill enhancement initiatives in the city of temples. He appreciated the efforts of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Jammu Chapter, Centre for women’s Studies (CSW), University of Jammu, Centre for History & Culture of Jammu & Ladakh Regions (CHCJLR), University of Jammu and Department of Handicrafts for organizing this kind of skill enhancement program of the national repute. He further explained to the participants about various schemes under the State & the central Government and their incentives which are available for the benefit of young entrepreneurs specially trained in their respective fields such as Calico printing. The process of registration and other allied work and information is available online.
Shri S.M. Sahni, Convenor, INTACH-Jammu Chapter, Prof. Anita Billawaria, Director, CHCJLR & Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Jammu, Prof. Suman Jamwal, Director, CWS, University of Jammu, Dr. Priyanka Katoch, Ms. Saranjit Kour, Mr. Abhimanyu Dev Singh Billawaria, Joginder Pal Sharma, Handicraft Training Officer, Department of Handicraft were also present.