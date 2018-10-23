Expert Committee on Dal meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsdSrinagar, Oct 22:
The three-member Expert Committee on Dal comprising of Dr. Nivedita P. Haran, IAS (Retired), former Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Kerala; Mangu Singh, MD Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and M C Mehta, renowned Environmentalist, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan, today.
The Committee apprised the Governor about the activities undertaken to study the factors detrimental to the overall health of Dal Lake which includes illegal encroachment, untreated discharge of sewage from hotels and houseboats and uncontrolled growth of weeds.
The Committee informed the Governor that they are taking an all-encompassing view of the condition of Dal Lake as well as other associated water bodies and will be initiating discussions with all stakeholders including taking views of the general public and Dal dwellers. They also shared their initial views and opinions on ways for undertaking the mammoth task of cleaning and conservation of the Dal Lake.
The Governor impressing upon the Committee the urgency and importance of this task, asked them to ascertain all measures required to be undertaken for its restoration, maintenance and preservation including securing the banks of the Dal Lake; re-settlement, relocation and rehabilitation of persons residing or carrying on business on its banks or in the Dal Lake.
The Governor further advised the Committee that a proper framework may be evolved with set timelines for taking up each task under the framework besides assuring that his administration shall extend full support to the Committee in the execution of its task.